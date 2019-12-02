Body found at South Jordan construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Emergency crews responded to a field in South Jordan Monday morning after construction crews discovered a body.

South Jordan Police said workers found the body in a field at 11200 Kitty Hawk Rd. shortly before 8 a.m. Investigators put tape around the entire field to ensure any potential evidence of a crime is preserved.

"They were able to identify that it was a body, but they didn't get into the scene to see whether it was male or female, any cause of death or anything," said Sgt. Sam Winkler, South Jordan Police. "They just backed out and held the scene to make sure our investigators came out so we didn't trample any evidence."

Once the scene an initial search is completed, the remains will be retrieved and sent to the Utah State Office of the Medical Examiner. Details like the name, age and sex of the victim have not been determined, nor have the circumstances surrounding the person's death.

Police have not said whether or not the body could have a connection to a shooting at a nearby home early Thursday morning. Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in that incident.

