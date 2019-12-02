× Alanis Morissette is coming to Utah as part of 25th anniversary tour

SALT LAKE CITY — Alanis Morissette has announced a tour to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of her album “Jagged Little Pill,” and USANA Amphitheatre is on the list.

Morissette will perform at the West Valley City venue on June 7, 2020, along with guests Garbage and Liz Phair. A full tour list and tickets are available on her website. Pre-sale begins Dec. 10.

The singer-songwriter is also releasing a new album called “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” on May 1, 2020.