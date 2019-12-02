13 Days of Giving with Mountain West Veterinary Specialists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the 13 Days of Giving for the Humane Society of Utah, which is an independent, local 501(c)(3) private nonprofit. They do not receive any state or federal funding, so they survive on generous donations.

Their goal is to bring pets and people together, keep them together and keep them healthy and happy.

They rely solely on donations and support from community partners like Mountain West Veterinary Specialists, which provides 24/7 emergency care and specialty veterinary services for Northern Utah.

The Humane Society of Utah helps over 11,000 animals annually and works with other Utah shelters to transfer at-risk animals there. They treat animals with medical needs in their clinic, find foster homes where they can recover before being adopted, and offer behavioral enrichment.

You can donate now by visiting UtahHumane.org/Give. No gift is too small and is greatly appreciated!