× Game Commission: Video showing deer being abused by two boys under investigation

Warning: The videos hyperlinked in the second paragraph of this story contain graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Pittsburgh, PA– A video showing two boys violently abusing a wounded deer has gone viral on Facebook, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission to start an investigation.

The video shows the boys beating the buck while it’s on the ground, injuring it while still alive.

In a Facebook post announcing the investigation into the video, The Pennsylvania Game Commission said it “is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.”

Braxton Sherry, a Facebook user who posted three videos of the alleged abuse, wrote that the acts depicted were a “low-life act.”

“What you’re about to see is one of the most disgusting, cowardly acts that you could think of and shows what kind of sick people we have in this world,” Sherry wrote. “This isn’t hunting, this is straight up cruelty and isn’t even close to harvesting.”

The full statement on the investigation from the Pennsylvania Game Commission can be read below: