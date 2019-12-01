Four Great Pyrenees puppies rescued in remote area of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Search and Rescue crews saved four stranded Great Pyrenese puppies Sunday evening in an adorable rescue.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that crews were called by a couple, who advised that four puppies were found while snowmobiling in the Ant Flat area.

Crews were able to help rescue the puppies, who were immediately taken to Hope’s Rescue so they could find a good home.

Images of the rescue can be seen below: