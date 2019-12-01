Davis County Sheriff to be given new, and adorable, bloodhound puppy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is going to get a new furry friend on their force.

Hansen’s Hounds in Iowa is donating a bloodhound puppy to the sheriff’s office this holiday season.

It hasn’t been decided which puppy will be donated. Hansen’s says a handler will inspect the leader on Dec. 16 and choose.

“Law Enforcement doesn’t typically have a big budget for this,” Hansen’s said. “We donate a pup or two to law enforcement each litter because we know what these dogs are capable of and get great satisfaction following the pups through their careers serving our communities.”