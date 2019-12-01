Davis County Sheriff to be given new, and adorable, bloodhound puppy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is going to get a new furry friend on their force.
Hansen’s Hounds in Iowa is donating a bloodhound puppy to the sheriff’s office this holiday season.
It hasn’t been decided which puppy will be donated. Hansen’s says a handler will inspect the leader on Dec. 16 and choose.
“Law Enforcement doesn’t typically have a big budget for this,” Hansen’s said. “We donate a pup or two to law enforcement each litter because we know what these dogs are capable of and get great satisfaction following the pups through their careers serving our communities.”
40.962885 -112.095330