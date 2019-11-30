‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY — A “Silver Alert” was issued Saturday night for a missing Salt Lake City man.

74-year-old Luis Davila was last seen Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. in the area of 1330 West and Indiana Ave.

He’s described as a male Hispanic, 5-feet, 6 inches, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Davila was last wearing a maroon sweater, gray sweatpants and a black beanie.

He has a mark on the back of his head from a recent injury.

If you have any information about Mr. Davila, call Salt Lake City Police dispatch at 801-799-3000.