‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Salt Lake City man

Posted 9:56 pm, November 30, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — A “Silver Alert” was issued Saturday night for a missing Salt Lake City man.

74-year-old Luis Davila was last seen Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m. in the area of 1330 West and Indiana Ave.

He’s described as a male Hispanic, 5-feet, 6 inches, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Davila was last wearing a maroon sweater, gray sweatpants and a black beanie.

He has a mark on the back of his head from a recent injury.

If you have any information about Mr. Davila, call Salt Lake City Police dispatch at 801-799-3000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.