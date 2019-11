× Overturned tanker of flammable material closes I-15

LEHI–An overturned tanker closed I-15 Northbound traffic near Lehi around 10:30 Saturday morning.

According to Sargent Brady Zaugg of Utah Highway Patrol, the tanker is full of highly flammable, explosive material.

Though the tanker is not reportedly leaking, UHP plans to close I-15 in both directions as a precaution.

No injuries were reported initially.

This is a developing story.