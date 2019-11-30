× Overnight residential fire in Ogden quickly extinguished

OGDEN – An overnight fire was quickly extinguished by the Ogden and South Ogden fire departments.

Crews responded to a residential fire at 2427 Pierce Avenue in Ogden around 4:30 Saturday morning.

The occupant made the call, reported seeing fire coming from the roof.

The fire was contained to the attic, and was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

There were no injuries reported. One occupant and one dog evacuated the building. Fire crews successfully rescued one cat.