Elderly man found dead in Kaysville residential fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE – A 76-year-old man is dead after a residential fire Friday night.

Crews were dispatched to 250 North between 500 and 600 East at 10:15 PM.

Upon arrival, crews saw fire in nearly every window of the single-family home.

Crews heard reports there was an occupant inside the home, but due to the conditions of the fire, crews could not initially make entry into the home.

According to Layton Fire Chief Kevin Ward, furnishings and debris added to the fire load inside the home.

Nearly two hours after crews arrived, they found the sole occupant, who was declared deceased on scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, though his family has reportedly been notified.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

There were no other injuries reported.