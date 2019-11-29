Wanted with Scott McKane: Fake cash in Tooele and grand theft auto in Murray

SALT LAKE CITY -- A lot of crime is caught on camera, but that doesn't always lead to arrests.

That's the reason for our weekly "Wanted with Scott McKane.

Cottonwood Heights Police at 801-944-7100 would like help solving a drill heist at Home Depot.

If you know anything about a construction equipment theft in Murray,  call police at 801-264-2673.

Someone wearing a Nike shirt is suspected of stealing from the Sportsman's Warehouse in South Jordan. If you have information, police would love to hear from you so call 801-840-4000.

Someone is passing counterfeit bills in Tooele. Call police at 435-882-8900.

