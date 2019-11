IRON COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on I-15 Friday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, UHP Sgt. David Bairett was attempting to slow traffic on I-15 near the border of Iron and Beaver Counties.

Around 3:40 p.m. Sgt. Bairett’s vehicle was struck head-on.

There was a major impact, but neither Sgt. Bairett nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured.