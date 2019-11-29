Storm leaves rain and snow Friday morning, all snow later in the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A mixture of rain and snow is hitting the Wasatch Front Friday morning, and more snow is in the forecasts for the afternoon and nighttime.

The National Weather Service has forecast a few more inches of snowfall along the Wasatch Front and other parts of the state before 11 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has forecast a few more inches of snowfall along the Wasatch Front and other parts of the state before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Salt Lake City and Tooele are expected to receive one to two more inches of snow.

Logan, Brigham City, Ogden and Cedar City are expected to receive two to three inches of snow.

Provo, Park City and Heber City are expected to receive four to six inches of snow.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports crashes have occurred in several counties around the state Friday morning.

