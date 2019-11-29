Weather road closures and restrictions: Provo Canyon closed following vehicle rollover into Provo River
PROVO, Utah— Friday afternoon, Provo Canyon was closed in both directions after a vehicle rolled over into the Provo River according to Utah Highway Patrol.
According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg, the accident happened around 2:01 p.m. Friday and all the occupants made it out of the vehicle with no reports on injuries at this time.
As a result of the crash north and southbound US 189 was closed. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 189 is now open and requires chains or 4×4.
East Bound SR 210 is closed at MP 4 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood.
Traction devices required on both directions of SR 20 between I-15 and US-89.