Weather road closures and restrictions: Provo Canyon closed following vehicle rollover into Provo River

Posted 2:56 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, November 29, 2019

PROVO, Utah— Friday afternoon, Provo Canyon was closed in both directions after a vehicle rolled over into the Provo River according to Utah Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg, the accident happened around 2:01 p.m. Friday and all the occupants made it out of the vehicle with no reports on injuries at this time.

As a result of the crash north and southbound US 189 was closed. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 189 is now open and requires chains or 4×4.

East Bound SR 210 is closed at MP 4 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood.

Traction devices required on both directions of SR 20 between I-15 and US-89.

