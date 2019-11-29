× Weather road closures and restrictions: Provo Canyon closed following vehicle rollover into Provo River

PROVO, Utah— Friday afternoon, Provo Canyon was closed in both directions after a vehicle rolled over into the Provo River according to Utah Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg, the accident happened around 2:01 p.m. Friday and all the occupants made it out of the vehicle with no reports on injuries at this time.

As a result of the crash north and southbound US 189 was closed. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that US 189 is now open and requires chains or 4×4.

East Bound SR 210 is closed at MP 4 at the mouth of Little Cottonwood.

EB SR 210 Closed

at MP 4 (Mouth of Ltl Cottonwood) Salt Lake Co. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 29, 2019

Traction devices required on both directions of SR 20 between I-15 and US-89.

Road Weather: Traction Devices Required.

Both Directions SR 20, Between I-15 and US-89.

Est. Clearance Time: 11/30/2019 4:21 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 29, 2019

NB US 191 Closed

At UT/WY Border Daggett Co.https://t.co/F0CPlWr1wu — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 29, 2019

EB BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON RD Closed

Salt Lake Co. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 29, 2019