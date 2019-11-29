New UTA on demand services offer rides for a dollar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- There’s a new way to get around here in Utah and it’s cheaper than calling Lyft or Uber.

Utah Transit Authority’s new “UTA on Demand by Via” is an app service where you can request a ride to come right to your door.

Chelle Burri is one of the drivers who has been working with the new program since it launched two weeks ago.

Burri said as soon as someone requests a ride, the app directs her to their door.

“When I get to them, I’ll just swipe and it picks them up,” Burri said. “Then it changes the route to get us to their destination. It’s super simple.”

The app allows you to book seats for multiple people, and if you’re by yourself, the driver has the option of picking up other passengers along the way to your destination.

The pilot program provides services for about 65 square miles in the cities of Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman, Riverton and South Jordan.

Drivers are available 6 a.m. to 9 pm, Monday through Friday.

“You don’t want to be walking to the bus station in the weather, so having someone be able to just pick you up has been super exciting for people,” Burri said.

UTA plans to extend the service areas depending on the public response over the next year. The cost for these next few months is $1.00 for a ride, but starting in January, it will cost $2.50.

If you have a UTA Pass, the cost is free.

“Compared to any other option, it’s amazing,” Burri said.