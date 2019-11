× Mobile home catches fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Provo Fire Department officials responded to the scene of a fire at a mobile home residence on Friday morning.

According to the Fire Department, the fire occurred at Brough Mobile Home Park, 860 W Columbia Ln.

The fire was extinguished by 11:40 a.m. but firefighters were still searching for a possible occupant.

