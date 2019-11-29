DUI suspect hits Incident Management Truck in Salt Lake Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into an Incident Management Truck Thursday night.

The crash occurred on SR-201, close to 5000 W.

"One of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the barrier crashed into the back of one of our incident management trucks and also struck another passenger car," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Washburn, citing witnesses.

The Incident Management Truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was not injured.

Washburn said the incident serves as a reminder that driving under the influence is even more dangerous in inclement weather conditions.

"Impairment on top of black ice on snowy weather—things like that are definitely not a good combination. It enhances the effects of the impairment," Washburn said.