2 people killed, 1 injured after fall at Delicate Arch in Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Two people were killed and another injured after falling at Delicate Arch Friday morning.

Arches National Park Chief Ranger Scott Brown said the fall happened around 7:30 a.m.

Rangers found the bodies of a man and woman and an injured man.

All three are from California. A 65-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife were killed Brown said. A 30-year-old man, believed to be the couple’s son, was taken by helicopter to Moab Regional Hospital.

Names won’t be released until next of kin has been notified.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

There was a mix of snow and rain along the trail to Delicate Arch at the time, but investigators don’t know if weather was a factor yet.