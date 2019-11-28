Winter storm makes treacherous travel conditions on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is continuing to dump several inches of snow on roads all over the Wasatch Front, causing dangerous conditions for drivers on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warnings remain in effect for most of the state.

The northern Wasatch Front received heavy snowfall overnight, and the storm will move south and east as the day progresses.

For the time period between 5 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service has forecast another five inches of snow for the Ogden and Salt Lake City areas, six inches for Logan, three inches for Provo, eight inches for Cedar City and 15 inches for Park City.

See the gallery below for further snowfall forecasts.

