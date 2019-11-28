UDOT: Chains or 4 wheel drive required for all vehicles traveling through Parleys Canyon
PARLEYS CANYON— The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a road restriction for eastbound Interstate 80 at Parleys Canyon.
All vehicles traveling through Parleys Canyon will be required to have chains or 4 wheel drive starting at milepost 128.
No word on how long this road restriction will remain in place.
Restrictions have also been put in place on semi-trucks traveling through westbound US 6 at MP 232 from Helper to Spanish Fork must have chains.
The restriction on US 6 will be lifted at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.