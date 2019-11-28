Three shot at house party in South Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a house party in South Jordan early Thursday morning.

A South Jordan Police spokesman said the shooting happened at 4650 W South Jordan Pkwy. and it was first reported at 2:30 a.m.

Police said the shooter, an unidentified male suspect, fled the scene and is not in custody.

"As far as the public goes, no reason to be too concerned out here in this immediate neighborhood, other than still be vigilant, obviously," said Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department. "If you see somebody that doesn't belong, or is in your backyard or hiding out, call us."