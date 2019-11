× Thousands without power in northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers in communities around northern Utah are without electricity Thursday morning.

The power company reports 4,140 customers in the Weber County area and 2,596 customers in the Box Elder and Cache County area do not have service as of 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the power outages is under investigation and repair crews have been notified. Click here to check the status of the outages.