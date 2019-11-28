South Salt Lake Police issue missing endangered person alert

South Salt Lake City, Utah— The South Salt Lake Police Department has issued an endangered person alert for 56-year-old Johnie Ray Turner.

Officials say Turner walked away from Meadow Brook Rehabilitation Center located at 2700 South and 433 East around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Turner is described as 6 feet tall, average build, gray hair, and missing some teeth. He was last seen wearing a grey crewneck sweater, navy blue sweat pants, and one black shoe and white plaid blanket.

Johnie is non-verbal. Officials say he can speak but his speech is very garbled and is not understandable. He is considered endangered due to a speech disability, mental state and lack of appropriate weather clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SSLP dispatch at 801-840-4000.

