Single vehicle rollover causes power outage in Provo

PROVO, Utah— A driver is in serious condition after their vehicle rolled over on 850 E Quail Valley.

The single-vehicle crash caused a power outage in the area. First responders with Provo Fire and Rescue extracted the driver and transported him to a local hospital with head and leg injuries.

This incident happened during a fire at a condo that displaced all residents and caused 3 to 4 million dollars worth of damage, according to PFR.