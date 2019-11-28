× Child transported to hospital after being pinned by elevator in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah—A child was transported to a local hospital after being pinned by a residential elevator in Cottonwood Heights Thursday evening, according to Unified Fire.

According to Ryan Love with UFD, the child somehow got into the shaft of an elevator in a three-story home and was pinned. The child was trapped under the elevator for 10 minutes before being the family was able to free the child. First responders arrived minutes later and transported the child to Children’s Primary as a precaution.

A helicopter was initially called but crews decided that ground transportation would be quicker.