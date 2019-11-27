Winter storm to bring several inches of snow to much of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Another winter storm is moving into Utah Wednesday, and it's expected to impact the state through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings all over the state.

According to NWS, the snowfall will mainly be confined to the northern mountains for most of the day, and it will begin to fill in over the central mountains late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

NWS has forecast several inches of snowfall along the Wasatch Front for the time period between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Saturday. See the following maps for snow totals expected around the state:

Watch FOX 13's continuing team coverage of this winter storm. For weather information on the go, download the FOX 13 News app.