Utah Booze News podcast: Where teens are getting their alcohol

SALT LAKE CITY — Alcohol sales are up, but youth drinking is down. On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” we talk with Doug Murakami with Parents Empowered about the latest report on youth drinking. You might be surprised to find out who’s supplying kids with alcohol these days.

Also, we recap the latest meeting of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission where we are officially out of bar licenses.

