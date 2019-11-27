UDOT: Car goes off road and into a creek in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah— The Utah Department of Transportation has reported that a car has gone off State Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon and into a creek. Three people were in the vehicle when it went in the water and suffered only minor injuries.

The incident happened near milepost 8 on SR-190. Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said slick conditions were the cause of the crash. The vehicle was traveling down the canyon when it occurred.

No other cars were involved and no signs of impairment are involved.

UPD said the vehicle was an all-wheel drive but did not have the proper tires for the conditions.

UDOT says to expect delays between 2-3 hours.

