Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This season, remember that shopping small, locally-owned stores is a great way to find unique and thoughtful gifts while supporting Utah's economy.

Melinda Meservy, Owner of Thyme and Place, joined us with a couple of activities her shop is supporting:

• Nov 30, Saturday: Shop Small Crawl, sponsored by Buy Local Utah. By shifting your spend to locally owned businesses you keep more money in our economy and support businesses the help make Salt Lake City home.

• Dec 7, Saturday: Win-Win Market 10-6. Entry is $2, offering access to 30 local vendors under one roof for thoughtful (and easy) gift giving.

Also, Melinda says consider giving or sharing an experience with your family and friends. Thyme and Place is holding several workshops, all of which are taught by local artists and makers. These workshops offer a chance to learn, create, spend time with others and leave with a hand-made gift for anyone on your list.

• Dec 4, Wednesday from 7-8:30: Terrariums with Jyotimedia. Make your own miniature world and watch it grow!

• Dec 6, Saturday from 6:30-8: Foraged wreaths with Apiana Blooms. Create a gorgeous wreath from foraged and dried materials!

• Dec 11, Wednesday from 6:30-8:30: Upcycled textile planters with Suzy Q. Bring those jeans and shirts you haven`t worn for ages and convert them into the cutest basket ever for plants or storage!

• Dec 18, Friday from 7-8:30: Concrete containers with FreckleFace. Make and plant up a wreath shaped concrete container for the holidays!

Find more information at: thymeandplaceslc.com.