One dead, one injured in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Salt Lake City Tuesday.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman said police received reports of shots fired at Windsor Park Apartments, at 1790 W 700 N, around 8: 45 p.m.

Officers found two people who suffered gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.

Police do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

