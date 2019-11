Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is still a puppy! Carmella is only five months old.

She's a Dachshund and is ready for her forever home. She's hoping to have a family who loves her in time for the holidays.

Her adoption fee is $350 and she comes spayed, chipped and current on all her vaccinations.

Please visit: hearts4paws.org to meet Carmella.