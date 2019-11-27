× High winds blow over multiple semis on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah—Utah Highway Patrol is urging high-profile vehicle drivers to drive with caution throughout the state after high winds tipped over two semi-trucks near Cedar City.

The first incident occurred on southbound I-15 at mile marker 61 near Cedar City. The truck has since been moved off the road and all lanes are open.

The second semi was also blown over near Cedar City, this time on southbound I-15 at mile marker 68.

Wind speeds in the area have been measured at 28 mph by the National Weather Service.