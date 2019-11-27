Create a Black Friday plan to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year. To make sure you are getting the best deals possible, you should come up with a game plan prior to the day.

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some tips to help you create a Black Friday plan.

Have a Budget

With so many great deals, it`s so important to come up with a budget so you don`t get yourself into long-term financial trouble. Make a list of items you need to buy followed by items you would like to buy. Order this list by priority. Come up with a spending limit and stick to it.

Do Your Research

There`s no point in finding a TV at a great price if the quality isn't great and you will want to replace it in a few years. In the week`s leading up to Black Friday, start doing some research on various the various brands of products that you may be interested in purchasing. Use the mailers you start getting in the mail prior to Black Friday as a helpful guide.

Check Store Policies

Make sure you know the store`s return policy, especially if you are making a big-time purchase. This will help you avoid any potential restock fees or getting stuck with a product that you are not happy with. You may also be able to price match if you find a better deal elsewhere, but you should check what the specific policy is at each store where you shop.

Make a List; Check it Twice

Have a list of what you are planning to purchase and from which store you will be purchasing. On Black Friday, don't deviate from this list as you are doing your shopping to avoid going over budget. Don`t write a list with no intention of referring back to it. Make sure you check your list often so you don`t miss something.

Be Patient

Black Friday is a hectic, stressful day. Remember that every shopper is a person trying to make the holidays the best for their family. The employees are doing their best to help everyone they can. Whatever comes up, take a breath and remember why you`re shopping in the first place and let it go.

For more financial advice, visit: cypruscu.com.