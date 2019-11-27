× BYU responds after white supremacist propaganda spotted on campus

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University is responding to reports that stickers and posters promoting a white supremacist group were recently found on its campus.

University Police have been informed and are looking into the issue. These stickers and posters are not authorized, and in accordance with university policy, they will be removed if they are placed on campus,” a tweet from BYU said.

The white supremacist group allegedly promoted by the stickers and posters was not identified.

“BYU stands firmly against racism in any form and is committed to promoting a culture of safety, kindness, respect and love,” another tweet said.

Anyone with information on white supremacist activity on campus is urged to make a report to the Dean of Students at 801-422-2731 or, if safety is at risk, contact University Police at 801-422-2222