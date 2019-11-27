Beef and Potato Hash Skillet

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
2 large baking potatoes, diced
1/2 white onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, diced
2 cups cooked beef roast, shredded or deli roast beef, chopped
1/4 cup beef broth
1 cup provolone or cheddar cheese, sliced or shredded
Parsley or green onions for garnish (optional)
Sour cream, for serving (optional)
Salsa, for serving (optional)
Salt and pepper, to taste
In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and butter. Saute potatoes with salt and pepper for 7-8 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and garlic to pan. Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Stir in shredded or chopped beef and beef broth. Mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add cheese over the top of the potato and beef mixture; cover. Cook for 1-2 minute or until cheese melts. Serve immediately. Add parsley or green onions as garnish, if using. Serve immediately.
Note: Cooked eggs over easy can be placed on top of each serving of the Beef and Potato Hash, if desired. Or, scrambled eggs can be added to each serving.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council