Beef and Potato Hash Skillet

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 large baking potatoes, diced

1/2 white onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

2 cups cooked beef roast, shredded or deli roast beef, chopped

1/4 cup beef broth

1 cup provolone or cheddar cheese, sliced or shredded

Parsley or green onions for garnish (optional)

Sour cream, for serving (optional)

Salsa, for serving (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and butter. Saute potatoes with salt and pepper for 7-8 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and garlic to pan. Cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Stir in shredded or chopped beef and beef broth. Mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add cheese over the top of the potato and beef mixture; cover. Cook for 1-2 minute or until cheese melts. Serve immediately. Add parsley or green onions as garnish, if using. Serve immediately.

Note: Cooked eggs over easy can be placed on top of each serving of the Beef and Potato Hash, if desired. Or, scrambled eggs can be added to each serving.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council