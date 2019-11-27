3 P’s for Thanksgiving dinner: Potatoes, Planko and Parmesan

Are you tired of doing holiday potatoes the same old way? Chef Sterling Davis joined us with a recipe to spice up your dinner table.
Parmesan-Panko Potatoes
4 Yellow Potatoes
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup Panko (or pork Panko)
2 Tablespoons paprika
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Skewer potatoes and cut into spirals. Lightly oil potatoes and generously apply the mixture.
Bake, smoke, or grill potatoes at 350 degrees 35-45 minutes or until desired doneness.
Sauce Recipe
1/2 Cup Sour Cream
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
+ desired seasoning (paprika, chili powder, BBQ seasoning) - make it your own!
Find more recipes from Sterling at: slothstradamus.com or on Social Media @slothstradamus.