3 P’s for Thanksgiving dinner: Potatoes, Planko and Parmesan

Are you tired of doing holiday potatoes the same old way? Chef Sterling Davis joined us with a recipe to spice up your dinner table.

Parmesan-Panko Potatoes

4 Yellow Potatoes

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Panko (or pork Panko)

2 Tablespoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Skewer potatoes and cut into spirals. Lightly oil potatoes and generously apply the mixture.

Bake, smoke, or grill potatoes at 350 degrees 35-45 minutes or until desired doneness.

Sauce Recipe

1/2 Cup Sour Cream

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

+ desired seasoning (paprika, chili powder, BBQ seasoning) - make it your own!

Find more recipes from Sterling at: slothstradamus.com or on Social Media @slothstradamus.