× Zion National Park rangers being deployed to U.S.-Mexico border

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Three rangers from Zion National Park will be sent to assist other law enforcement along the border with Mexico, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Daniel Fagergren, chief ranger at Zion National Park, confirmed in an email Monday that the three personnel will be sent to work at parks and monuments operated by the National Park Service along the Mexican border.

While Fagergren didn’t offer more specifics on the locations, that would imply the rangers are being sent to such spots as Big Bend National Park in Texas or Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.