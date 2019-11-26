The best days and ways to shop from Thanksgiving to Black Friday and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah holiday shoppers plan to spend $145 more per household on average compared to their budgets in 2018. That amounts to $1,242 dollars per household, according to the pollsters at the Cicero Group who conduct the surveys for the monthly Zions Bank Consumer Attitude Index.

“That vote of confidence is a strong indicator of consumers' feelings of personal wealth, and it is a good prospect for retail businesses this season,” said Cicero’s Chad Berbert.

Bill Sartain, the owner of Tutoring Toy, a toy store on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City, says they’ve seen strong sales in recent years despite online competition.

“We seem to be insulated from that because a lot of the manufacturers we do business with are small manufacturers from around the world and they can't possibly accommodate the demands of large operations,” said Sartain.

That said, Utahns do plan to spend about half of their holiday money online.

Adobe Analytics crunches retail numbers and put out predictions to help shoppers plan for Black Friday and beyond.

“Best days for deals: Black Friday will be the day to pick up the best discounts on appliances (discounted by 9 percent) and sporting goods (6 percent). December 1st will be the key deal day for toys (32 percent) and computers (18 percent). Cyber Monday (December 2nd) will see the deepest discounts on TVs (19 percent) while furniture & bedding (10 percent) and tools & home improvement items (6 percent) will be the categories offering the best savings on December 3rd. December 27th is the day to wait for electronics bargains, offering up massive savings of 27 percent.”

The folks at dealnews.com also have good tips for the holidays and they go through Black Friday Circulars to find the best deals. They say more big-box retailers will offer their doorbusters online on Thanksgiving day than in years past.

Bill Sartain says he and his employees will give you more personal attention than any of the above options, and you can actually see and in many cases try the toys before you buy them. Tutoring Toy is located at 1400 Foothill Drive near Dans in the Foothill Plaza.