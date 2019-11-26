Summit County unveils new I-80/Jeremy Ranch interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County officials unveiled a pair of roundabouts at the I-80 and Jeremy Ranch interchange Tuesday.

The new roundabouts are meant to reduce congestion and enhance connectivity for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Before the roundabouts were constructed, traffic came to a four-way stop, and the area could get bogged down with car, foot and bike traffic.

The two-lane roundabouts opened to vehicle traffic in time for the morning commute on Monday.

"We did some public input. The big cry is we need to get a pedestrian passage from north to south, south to north," said Derek Radke, Summit County Public Works Director.

In addition to pedestrian bridges, crews are putting in biking trails. The rest of the interchange should be completed by spring.