SLC Airport prepares for snow during holiday rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 30,000 passengers are expected to pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving.

This holiday weekend is one of the busiest for air travel every year, and an expected winter storm could make things messy for people trying to get in or out of Salt Lake City.

“We are keeping a very close eye on the weather,” said airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer. “We are used to these snow events and we are prepared for them.”

Under overcast and chilly skies Tuesday, crews were at work trying to stay a step ahead of the storm.

“We will pre-treat the runways just to make sure that the snow doesn’t stick to the runways and make them slick,” Volmer said.

She added, with sub-freezing temperatures, an inevitable delay will occur after planes leave their gates as they go through the de-icing process.

“It’s all in the name of safety,” Volmer said.

The airport reported minimal disruptions after the first winter storm of the season, Monday.

Airport staffing will be “all hands on deck” throughout the weekend. New features like screens that display the current security wait times have been installed to keep travelers more informed.

“If you go to terminal 2 and see the wait time is longer and it’s shorter in terminal 1, you can always come over to terminal 1,” Volmer said.

Travelers are urged to arrive two hours prior to their scheduled take-off and are advised to check with their airlines to learn of any possible delays.