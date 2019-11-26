Major Winter Storm takes aim at Utah; heavy snow accumulation expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Utah as a large, slow-moving storm promises to deliver heavy snowfall over the long holiday weekend.

The storm moves into Utah from the Pacific Northwest overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, all of Northern Utah and the western part of the state can expect snow accumulation.

The snowfall continues into Saturday with accumulations ranging from 5”-10” in the valleys of Northern Utah, 8”-18” on the benches, and one to three feet of snow in the mountains.

