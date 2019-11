Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Our latest Dream Team surprise is for an American Fork woman named Sharon Miner, known as "Mrs. Miner" to the kids at Forbes Elementary School.

Mrs. Miner has volunteered at the school for decades, and we thought it was time to share her story and thank her for all the good she's done for her community.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah