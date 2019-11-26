How The Lazy Gnome can de-stress your hectic holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a mom to three kids, Utahn Julie Deforest couldn't keep up with all the painstakingly clever and intensive scenarios of mischief that people posted on social media for their Elf on the Shelf.

That's why she invented the Lazy Gnome.

She came up with the backstory after seeing gnomes pop up in pop culture, and also noticed that gnomes have a reputation for being lazy.

The story centers around a gnome that finds himself in a home, and calls Santa to report good or bad behavior.

She has since published the book, "Santa's Lazy Gnome," and offers it on her website, LazyGnomes.com .

The book comes with a gnome figurine that, Julie says, you position somewhere in your house and never have to move it the whole holiday season.

Julie is offering a discount for The PLACE viewers. Use code "TAKE5" for $5 off your order at LazyGnomes.com.