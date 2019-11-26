GENTRI is getting us into the Christmas spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRI is an established holiday tradition in Utah.

Their show brings your favorite Christmas songs to life with epic orchestrations, lush harmonies and moving storytelling - including some new favorites this year.

The Gents are sure to add to the spirit of the season with their signature sound and stirring renditions of the most beloved and timeless Christmas songs of all time.

GENTRI's Christmas album has not only topped multiple Billboard charts, but has also made the iTunes top-10 holiday list alongside names like Michael Bublé and Pentantonix.

GENTRI is comprised of three tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. Along with their music director and producer Stephen Nelson, the Gents are putting on their show "Finding Christmas" at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City November 29-30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale by clicking here.

To learn more visit: gentrimusic.com.