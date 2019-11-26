Free Thanksgiving events for those in need
If you’re struggling to have your own Thanksgiving meal, there are several places to get a free Thanksgiving meal around the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday.
MOSAIC Inter-faith Ministries
4392 S 900 E
Salt Lake City
8:30a to 12:30p
Utah Community Action Stuff-A-Tummy Food Drive
1307 S 900 W
Salt Lake City
starts at 10 a.m.
Thanksgiving Meals by South Salt Lake Police Athletic League
2233 S 300 E
South Salt Lake
Central City Recreation Center
615 S 300 E
Salt Lake City
starts at 5:30