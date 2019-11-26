× Free Thanksgiving events for those in need

If you’re struggling to have your own Thanksgiving meal, there are several places to get a free Thanksgiving meal around the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday.

MOSAIC Inter-faith Ministries

4392 S 900 E

Salt Lake City

8:30a to 12:30p

Utah Community Action Stuff-A-Tummy Food Drive

1307 S 900 W

Salt Lake City

starts at 10 a.m.

Thanksgiving Meals by South Salt Lake Police Athletic League

2233 S 300 E

South Salt Lake

Central City Recreation Center

615 S 300 E

Salt Lake City

starts at 5:30