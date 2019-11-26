Find out-of-this world gifts for your little astronaut at Clark Planetarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a child who wants to be an astronaut, a race car driver, or a kid who's fascinated with monsters -- we found the place to shop for Christmas gifts.

The Planet Fun Store at Clark Planetarium is your one-stop-shop for toys that will inspire your child's imagination.

Mike Sheeham, the Plant Fun Store Manager, joined us with just some of the gifts you'll find at the store.

Tracerbot Robot Hyper Mini Racer Stunt Car Space Cadet Flying Drone Ollyball (the 2019 Toy of the Year) My Singing Monsters

Clark Planetarium's Planet Fun Store is celebrating the holiday season with Black Friday Sales from November 28 - December 1. You can save up to 35 percent all day!

Visit clarkplanetarium.org for more information.