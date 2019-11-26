Dreaming of warmer weather? Give yourself the gift of a vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Larry Gelwix, CEO of Columbus Travel, joined us with some great vacation deals. It's especially nice to dream of these warmer locations when our weather is cold!

He told us about West Coast to Hawaii Cruises available from September 17 -27, 2020. You can get a cruise rate from $1,109. Larry and his wife Cathy will be your tour guides!

If you want adventure, how about a Universal Studios Sale? Get up to 30 percent off Universal Orlando Resort and get into the 3rd theme park for FREE. But, you must book by December 31, 2019.

Visit: columbusvacations.com to learn more about these and other travel opportunities and deals.