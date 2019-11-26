Win a copy of the Hulu Original, “Catch-22” on DVD!
-
What it took for Juan Diego to be the first high school in Utah to win this award in 22 years
-
Utes score 21 unanswered points for the comeback win against Washington
-
‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix in 2021
-
Jazz hold on for 106-104 win after tough first half against Sixers
-
Teen breaks Utah’s 42-year-old golden trout record
-
-
Utah football ends non-conference play 3-0 with victory vs. Idaho State, 31-0
-
Xfinity products that provide speed, coverage and control
-
Man found living in bunker stocked with weapons near Milwaukee park, sheriff says
-
Zion NP kindly asks public not to feed ‘rodents of unusual size’
-
How you could find a new best friend at an outdoor market
-
-
Paradise was destroyed, but the high school football team is undefeated – and may not make the playoffs
-
After a 140 mph chase, Indiana man tells police he didn’t think their cruisers could catch his 2002 Acura
-
Judge overturns ban on sale of flavored vape juices