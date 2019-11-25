Nominate a local hero to help flip the switch with Santa at ZooLights! on December 6th
-
Santa is coming to town in a very magical way!
-
5 Easy ways to get your kids excited about Thanksgiving
-
These states and cities are ditching Columbus Day to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead
-
After Parkland, Saugus High students walked out to protest school shootings. Thursday, their school was the target
-
Teacher of the Month: West High’s Computer Science Guru
-
-
Master Muffler is giving away cars this holiday season! Nominate a family or individual who could use a boost this holiday season.
-
Nevada marijuana dispensaries generated more than $100 million in taxes last year
-
Rich’s Picks: Live music brought to you by Live Nation
-
Nominate a teacher for the Cyprus Credit Union Teacher of the Month!
-
4 killed, 2 wounded in stabbing spree in Southern California
-
-
Riders, ropers and racers take the stage at regional rodeo finals
-
Master Muffler announces their 4th Annual Christmas Car Giveaway!
-
Santa is coming to town (early) to help you get photos in time for Christmas