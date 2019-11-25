Winter weather advisories in effect as snowstorm rolls into Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers and the Utah Department of Transportation are bracing for snowy weather along Utah roads Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories throughout much of the Beehive State, and some parts of northern Utah are already seeing snowfall.

Snow is expected to develop across northern Utah Monday morning, then continue spreading south toward central Utah Monday afternoon.

"If you are heading out, please: Buckle up. Slow down. Increase your following distance. Give yourself extra time. And DON'T DRIVE IMPAIRED," a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol said.

UDOT released the following map showing the areas most affected by hazardous road conditions:

